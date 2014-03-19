Classic online slots generally talks about the popular "one-armed bandit", or the popular Las Vegas version of slots machines. But Japan has made its own variation that became popular all over the country after World War II.

This is what they call Pachinko and Pachislots, which have remained in the country for many years because of tight gambling regulations. Thus, it’s not surprising why many people from outside Japan don’t know about this game yet.

But what exactly is Pachinko, to begin with?

What is Pachinko or Pachislots?

Pachinko is a variation of pinball which features a vertical board with certain obstacles. The player loads small balls into the machine, which the player can launch through the board using a lever. The goal is to shoot the ball into specific buckets, so the machine could reward the player with more balls. But the excitement players can get from Pachinko have improved since Pachislots was introduced.

Pachislots have made Pachinko a variation of slot machines in Japan. The ball can fall on specific buckets in the Pachinko machine which triggers the fitted number reels. If the players are lucky enough and get 3 similar numbers, the machine will reward them with more balls.

What can Pachinko and Pachislots Players do with the Balls?

Japan has tight restrictions on gambling. People cannot play any gambling games with money as a direct reward. Moreover, Pachinko began as an arcade game for kids back in the 1920’s. But what has made it a classic online slots game is the reward players can exchange for the balls.

In a Pachinko parlor, players can exchange balls they collect for ticket points. Subsequently, they can use such tickets to buy treats, products and toys inside, or exchange it for money outside the parlor. And that’s how Pachinko and Pachislots have made their way into casinos and gambling areas, and even to online platforms outside Japan.

Play Japanese Slot Machines Online

The popularity of Pachinko and Pachislots has become unstoppable, especially with the combination of reward and fun it offers. Now, you can enjoy it on your mobile device and PC conveniently. Here’s how:

Find a Reliable Online Platform

Begin by searching for a reputable online platform. You can find an online casino that offers Pachinko and Pachislots, or find a dedicated platform for the game. You can also choose one that offers downloadable apps for mobile.

Regardless of the type of platform you choose, be sure it has convenient payment schemes and favorable paying-out methods. Moreover, search for online reviews, and find a platform which has lots of players who have received their payouts happily.

Choose a Classic Version of the Game

When you search for online Pachinko and Pachislots, you can find many modern variations nowadays. It’s best to stay away from those and simply choose a classic version. That’s to help you avoid different fancy gimmicks, which can distract you from the game and decrease your chances of winning more balls. On the other hand, classic variations have straight-forward layouts, letting you concentrate better on each of the rounds.

Take Advantage of Free Balls

Some online Pachinko and Pachislots platforms offer free balls or rounds for players. You can have it when you create a new account, or as a bonus when you reach a specific number of winnings. These freebies can help you earn more winnings without losing balls you have collected.

Payout your Winnings

When you have collected a huge number of balls, you’re ready to play it out for real money! If you’re using a reliable platform, you can have a bigger percentage of your own winnings. Moreover, you can choose to keep a few balls in your account as well, so you can continue playing Pachinko and Pachislots.

If you’re after excitement and huge winnings, the classic online slots game of Pachinko and Pachislots can satisfy you! Just be sure to find a platform you can trust, and enjoy the game as much as you want.