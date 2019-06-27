Kardashian 'Kimono' underwear line raises eyebrows
NHK -- Jun 28
American TV star Kim Kardashian West has sparked controversy by naming her new brand of underwear after the traditional Japanese garment.

The celebrity tweeted on Tuesday that she has developed her own "Kimono" brand of shapewear.

Kardashian West wrote that she has been "passionate about this" for 15 years.

She later tweeted that the shapewear comes in nine shades to blend with different skin tones. She has over 60 million Twitter followers.

But the name has triggered an outcry from people who oppose the use of the word for Japanese clothing that has centuries of tradition. The kimono is often worn on formal occasions in Japan.

Critics, including Japanese residents of the US, say they were surprised by the lack of respect for the kimono.

Some say they were saddened to see the word being used for clothing that has no connection with the traditional Japanese garment.

News source: NHK
