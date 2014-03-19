Newborn baby’s body found in grass near river in Tokyo
Japan Today -- Jun 28
The body of a newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in high grass near the bank of the Arakawa River in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Thursday.

According to police, a worker who was cutting grass spotted the dead infant’s naked body at around 9:45 a.m. and called 110, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage to try and determine who left the baby’s body in the grass, adding that the person or persons responsible face a charge of abandoning a body.

The site is about 100 meters from Horikiri Station on the Tobu Skytree Line.

27日午前10時前、足立区の荒川河川敷の水門付近で、草刈りをしていた男性作業員が男の赤ちゃんの遺体を見つけた。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
