A jogger found the legless body of a woman at a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, police said.

Following an emergency call made around 8:30 a.m., police and rescue workers arrived to find the woman's body face down on the beach. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police said the body appeared to be that of a young woman, adding they are now attempting to identify her.

The jogger notified emergency services from the beach located about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.