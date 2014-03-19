Woman's legless body found at beach near Tokyo
Japan Today -- Jun 28
A jogger found the legless body of a woman at a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, police said.

Following an emergency call made around 8:30 a.m., police and rescue workers arrived to find the woman's body face down on the beach. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Police said the body appeared to be that of a young woman, adding they are now attempting to identify her.

The jogger notified emergency services from the beach located about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jun 28
Tokyo coastal areas bracing for tropical storm
Tokyo and surrounding prefectures are bracing for Tropical Storm Sepat. Weather officials are warning of heavy rain and mudslides along their coasts. (NHK)
Jun 28
Newborn baby’s body found in grass near river in Tokyo
The body of a newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in high grass near the bank of the Arakawa River in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Thursday. (Japan Today)
Jun 28
G20 summit to begin Friday
The G20 summit will be officially underway in Osaka, with leaders kicking off the two-day gathering on Friday. (NHK)
Jun 28
Woman's legless body found at beach near Tokyo
A jogger found the legless body of a woman at a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, southwest of Tokyo, on Thursday morning, police said. (Japan Today)
Jun 27
Man, 64, arrested for kidnapping teenage girl in Kanagawa and demanding Y20 million ransom
A 64-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl near Tokyo and demanding ¥20 million (about $186,500) in ransom, police said. (Japan Times)
Jun 27
Trump unhappy with US defense pact with Japan
US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over his country's defense agreement with Japan, one of America's key allies. (NHK)
Jun 27
Tropical depression approaches southern Japan
Japanese weather officials warn that a tropical depression south of Okinawa will strengthen as it heads north. They say it could reach eastern Japan on Friday. (NHK)
Jun 26
Hayabusa2 to attempt second landing on asteroid
Japan's space agency says it will try to have the Hayabusa2 space probe make a second landing on the asteroid Ryugu next month. (NHK)
Jun 26
Graffiti found on stone wall near Emperor Naruhito's residence
Graffiti was found Tuesday morning on a stone wall that surrounds the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, where Emperor Naruhito and his family reside, police said. (Japan Times)
Jun 26
Pope Francis to visit Japan in November
Pope Francis is set to make a four-day trip to Japan this November. It will be the first papal visit to the country since John Paul II came in 1981. (NHK)