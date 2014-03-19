Japan is a country obsessed with novelty flavored snacks, such as KitKats made with local specialties. It now has another one to boast about: a soft serve ice cream featuring umami flavoring derived from kelp.
Futaba, which produces soup stock for commercial kitchens, is behind the new product. The company says seaweed-derived umami, a Japanese term meaning savory, adds a rich taste to ice cream made with fresh milk from locally raised cows.
And the joy does not end there. For a full experience, customers can top their bowls with a puree of tomato and dashi, a usually fish-based stock used often in Japanese cooking, or with a sauce made from grapes and balsamic vinegar.
The 450 yen (about $4) treat is available at a directly run store in the Niigata Prefecture city of Sanjo, where Futaba is based. The tomatoes and grapes featured in the toppings are grown in Niigata.
Japan has been getting more into the reduction of single-use plastics recently and major izakaya (Japanese pub) chain Watami is gearing up for a big change to follow suit. Starting on Thursday, they will be eliminating plastic straws from their inventory, but more interesting is what they are replacing them with.
(Japan Today)
Classic online slots generally talks about the popular "one-armed bandit", or the popular Las Vegas version of slots machines. But Japan has made its own variation that became popular all over the country after World War II. (newsonjapan.com)
The number of private lodgings in Japan has increased eightfold since the law legalizing them took effect a year ago to relieve a shortage of hotel rooms in the wake of the inbound tourism boom, according to data released by the government. (Japan Today)
Japanese manga needs a new superhero. Battered by a shrinking population and changing consumer tastes, the once undisputed champion of the country's pop culture is on the ropes as readership plummets. (Nikkei)