Umami ice cream hits Japan's palates
Nikkei -- Jun 28
Japan is a country obsessed with novelty flavored snacks, such as KitKats made with local specialties. It now has another one to boast about: a soft serve ice cream featuring umami flavoring derived from kelp.

Futaba, which produces soup stock for commercial kitchens, is behind the new product. The company says seaweed-derived umami, a Japanese term meaning savory, adds a rich taste to ice cream made with fresh milk from locally raised cows.

And the joy does not end there. For a full experience, customers can top their bowls with a puree of tomato and dashi, a usually fish-based stock used often in Japanese cooking, or with a sauce made from grapes and balsamic vinegar.

The 450 yen (about $4) treat is available at a directly run store in the Niigata Prefecture city of Sanjo, where Futaba is based. The tomatoes and grapes featured in the toppings are grown in Niigata.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Jun 28
Line adds services from credit scoring to an AI receptionist
Line Corp. unveiled new services from credit scoring to an AI-powered robot receptionist, as the operator of Japan’s dominant messaging platform seeks to expand beyond chat. (Japan Times)
Jun 27
Major Japanese restaurant chain introducing bamboo straws to help reduce plastic and save forests
Japan has been getting more into the reduction of single-use plastics recently and major izakaya (Japanese pub) chain Watami is gearing up for a big change to follow suit. Starting on Thursday, they will be eliminating plastic straws from their inventory, but more interesting is what they are replacing them with. (Japan Today)
Jun 27
Pachinko and Pachislots: The classic online slots game of Japan
Classic online slots generally talks about the popular "one-armed bandit", or the popular Las Vegas version of slots machines. But Japan has made its own variation that became popular all over the country after World War II. (newsonjapan.com)
Jun 21
BOJ's Kuroda says extra stimulus an option to boost inflation
Bank of Japan Governor Haruko Kuroda said extra stimulus would be an option if prices refuse to keep rising toward the central bank's 2% inflation target. (Nikkei)
Jun 20
Japan posts first trade deficit in 4 months
Japan has posted a trade deficit for the first time in four months. The shortfall comes as shipments to China and other Asian economies plunged. (NHK)
Jun 18
Drone deliveries to start to Japanese islet
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten and supermarket chain Seiyu are starting a drone delivery service for summer visitors to an island off Yokosuka, near Tokyo. (NHK)
Jun 17
Japan's private lodgings grow 8-fold in 1 year; half run by businesses
The number of private lodgings in Japan has increased eightfold since the law legalizing them took effect a year ago to relieve a shortage of hotel rooms in the wake of the inbound tourism boom, according to data released by the government. (Japan Today)
Jun 17
Boom to bust for Japan's manga madness?
Japanese manga needs a new superhero. Battered by a shrinking population and changing consumer tastes, the once undisputed champion of the country's pop culture is on the ropes as readership plummets. (Nikkei)
Jun 15
Kao's #beWhite campaign leaves firm red-faced
A Japanese firm has shelved an advertising campaign intended to promote gender equity at home after its #beWHITE hashtag sparked concern about racial sensitivities. (Japan Today)