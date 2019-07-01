Japanese meteorological authorities have issued evacuation advisories for more than one million people in the prefectures of Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Ehime.
They're warning that heavy rain could cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.
The meteorological agency says warm, damp air has combined with the seasonal rain front to bring heavy rain mainly to the southwestern island of Kyushu.
Kagoshima Prefecture had over 330 millimeters of rain in 24 hours.
Some areas could see more than 50 millimeters of rainfall per hour.
Kagoshima city officials say they have received information that a landslide has hit a house and that a woman who went missing has been found.
The prefectural governments of Kagoshima, Miyazaki and Ehime issued evacuation advisories to 1,043,000 people in 476,000 households.
The heavy rain is affecting transportation services in the southern part of Kyushu. Kyushu Railway Company says the Shinkansen bullet train has been suspended between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo Station.
Several local trains in the area have also suspended operations. Some portions of highways also have been closed.
