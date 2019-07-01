A new Japanese law took effect on Monday to prevent the spread of passive smoke, and bans indoor smoking in public spaces.
The revised health promotion law is aimed at reducing the health risks posed by the inhalation of second-hand smoke.
The prohibited spaces include schools, hospitals and offices of the central and local governments. The law allows such entities to set up outdoor smoking areas on their premises, and post signs indicating where smoking is allowed.
Managers of such facilities will face fines up to the equivalent of about 4,600 dollars if they fail to fully comply with the new rules.
People will be fined up to 2,700 dollars if they smoke in prohibited areas, and ignore warnings from those in charge of the facilities.
Smoking will be prohibited at eating establishments and corporations starting from April 1 next year.
With Japan’s revised health promotion law, which includes enhanced measures against secondhand smoke, set to partially take effect at the beginning of July, universities across the country are divided over rules governing smoking.
(Japan Times)
Universities conducting classes in English, intellectual debates between foreign and Japanese students where new ideas are created — these are just some of the things the central government envisions for the nation’s higher education in order to become a magnet for talented researchers and students alike.
(Japan Times)
Japanese officials say a survey shows that a visa system the country uses to benefit highly-skilled foreign workers is not being widely used. They say many of those eligible don't take advantage of it.
(NHK)
A coed public high school in western Japan's Shiga Prefecture admitted on Friday to having required female students to verbally report to teachers how many days they were into their menstruation when needing to skip swimming class. (Kyodo)
The Diet on Friday passed a bill stipulating for the first time the responsibility of the central and municipal governments for promoting Japanese-language education for foreign residents after Japan opened up to more overseas workers this April. (Japan Today)
The British science journal Nature has ranked a university in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa in the top ten of institutions with the highest output of top-quality research in the natural sciences.
(NHK)