Abe criticized for calling elevator installation at Osaka Castle 'mistake'
Japan Today -- Jul 01
A remark made by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a Group of 20 dinner that the installation of elevators at Osaka Castle was a "big mistake" has been criticized as lacking consideration for disabled people and especially inappropriate ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics next year.

"Although Osaka Castle was mostly destroyed by fire due to chaos caused by the Meiji Restoration 150 years ago, the tenshukaku (the tallest tower) was faithfully restored about 90 years ago to how it was in the 16th century," Abe said at the dinner he hosted Friday as chairman of the G20 summit in Osaka. "But they made only one big mistake -- they went so far as to install elevators."

Author Hirotada Ototake, who was born without limbs, said in a Twitter post that the remark made him "feel very sad." He has been calling on public facilities to become barrier-free.

Others also wrote on social media that the prime minister's use of the word "mistake" clearly showed his lack of understanding of a barrier-free society. "Elderly people cannot climb up the staircase," one post read.

The leaders of opposition parties also criticized Abe's remark, as official campaigning for the House of Councillors election is slated to begin on Thursday.

"It is imperative to promote barrier-free access in this day and age. (Abe's remark) suggests that he does not look after disabled people," Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said at a party rally for the coming upper house election on July 21.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, told reporters that the remark was inappropriate and he should have been more careful about the wording, as Japan is gaining more international attention ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.

But some people defended the remark, saying perhaps Abe wanted to highlight that the elevators were the only difference between the restored tower and the original.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Jul 01
Abe criticized for calling elevator installation at Osaka Castle 'mistake'
A remark made by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a Group of 20 dinner that the installation of elevators at Osaka Castle was a "big mistake" has been criticized as lacking consideration for disabled people and especially inappropriate ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics next year. (Japan Today)
Jul 01
Japan bans indoor smoking in public spaces
A new Japanese law took effect on Monday to prevent the spread of passive smoke, and bans indoor smoking in public spaces. (NHK)
Jul 01
Heavy rain intensifies in parts of southern Japan
Japanese meteorological authorities have issued evacuation advisories for more than one million people in the prefectures of Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Ehime. (NHK)
Jul 01
World Heritage Committee to screen Osaka tombs
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee met in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Sunday to screen 35 new nominations. A group of ancient burial mounds in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan is one of them. (NHK)
Jun 30
Trump says U.S.-Japan security pact has to be changed
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a decades-old security treaty between their countries must be changed, reiterating his criticism of the pact as unfair. (Japan Today)
Jun 30
Abe, Putin make little progress on territorial dispute
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made little headway in resolving a long-standing territorial dispute in talks Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the two agreeing to have their governments continue negotiations. (Japan Today)
Jun 30
Japan leaves IWC to start commercial whaling
Japan withdrew from the International Whaling Commission, or IWC, on Sunday. The country will resume commercial whaling the next day. (NHK)
Jun 30
G20 summit lays bare growing climate change division
Four years after the landmark Paris deal, international consensus on strong action to tackle climate change risks crumbling, with the issue among the biggest sticking points at the G20 summit. (Japan Today)
Jun 30
Continuing heavy rain threat to much of Japan
Weather officials are calling for caution as continuing heavy rain may cause landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and swollen rivers till midweek. (NHK)
Jun 28
Newborn baby’s body found in grass near river in Tokyo
The body of a newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in high grass near the bank of the Arakawa River in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Thursday. (Japan Today)