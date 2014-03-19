Kanagawa: Man admits to cutting 'off both legs' of wife before dumping body
A 26-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the corpse of his wife in Hiratsuka City last week has admitted to mutilating the body beforehand, police have revealed, reports Kyodo News (June 28).

On the night of June 27, Seiya Taira surrendered at a police station in Kawasaki City. “I dumped a woman’s corpse at sea,” said Taira, who lives in Miyamae Ward.

Earlier that day, the upper portion of the body of his wife, 26-year-old Fubuki, was found on a beach in Hiratsuka, about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.

During questioning, Taira said that he dumped the body of his wife at sea at around 2:15 a.m. that same day. “I cut off both legs,” he told police.

The results of an autopsy revealed that Fubuki died as a result of suffocation, police said, according to Fuji News Network (June 29). The rest of her body has not been found.

Thus far, Taira has been accused of abandoning a corpse. However, police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.

Jul 01
