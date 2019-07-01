UNESCO's World Heritage Committee met in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Sunday to screen 35 new nominations. A group of ancient burial mounds in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan is one of them.

The nominations include the Mozu-Furuichi Tumulus Clusters consisting of 49 mounds that were built between the late fourth and late fifth centuries.

Among the mounds is a keyhole-shaped tomb that is believed to have been built for an emperor. It is one of the largest of its kind in the world, measuring 486 meters in length.

In May, a UNESCO advisory body recommended that the mounds be listed. The panel is expected to screen the candidate sites from Friday and Sunday.