UNESCO's World Heritage Committee met in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Sunday to screen 35 new nominations. A group of ancient burial mounds in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan is one of them.
The nominations include the Mozu-Furuichi Tumulus Clusters consisting of 49 mounds that were built between the late fourth and late fifth centuries.
Among the mounds is a keyhole-shaped tomb that is believed to have been built for an emperor. It is one of the largest of its kind in the world, measuring 486 meters in length.
In May, a UNESCO advisory body recommended that the mounds be listed. The panel is expected to screen the candidate sites from Friday and Sunday.
Jul 01
A remark made by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a Group of 20 dinner that the installation of elevators at Osaka Castle was a "big mistake" has been criticized as lacking consideration for disabled people and especially inappropriate ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics next year.
(Japan Today)
Jul 01
A new Japanese law took effect on Monday to prevent the spread of passive smoke, and bans indoor smoking in public spaces.
(NHK)
Jul 01
Japanese meteorological authorities have issued evacuation advisories for more than one million people in the prefectures of Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Miyazaki and Ehime.
(NHK)
Jul 01
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee met in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Sunday to screen 35 new nominations. A group of ancient burial mounds in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan is one of them.
(NHK)
Jun 30
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a decades-old security treaty between their countries must be changed, reiterating his criticism of the pact as unfair. (Japan Today)
Jun 30
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made little headway in resolving a long-standing territorial dispute in talks Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the two agreeing to have their governments continue negotiations.
(Japan Today)
Jun 30
Japan withdrew from the International Whaling Commission, or IWC, on Sunday. The country will resume commercial whaling the next day.
(NHK)
Jun 30
Four years after the landmark Paris deal, international consensus on strong action to tackle climate change risks crumbling, with the issue among the biggest sticking points at the G20 summit. (Japan Today)
Jun 30
Weather officials are calling for caution as continuing heavy rain may cause landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and swollen rivers till midweek.
(NHK)
Jun 28
The body of a newborn baby, with its umbilical cord still attached, was found in high grass near the bank of the Arakawa River in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward on Thursday.
(Japan Today)