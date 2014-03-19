A South Korean man who was on a nationwide wanted list for alleged theft and intrusion gave himself up to police in Tokyo on Tuesday, 10 days after fleeing from a hospital.

Kim Won Gi, 64, turned himself in when he made a call to a police station in Nakano Ward and said, "I'm tired. Please come and pick me up," according to the police.

He was initially arrested on Aug 13 at a sushi restaurant on suspicion of stealing cash, but he was admitted to Tokyo Metropolitan Police Hospital in Nakano Ward after sustaining injuries when he tried to escape from the scene.

He broke his collarbone and ribs as fell down some stairs while trying to run away.

On the morning of Aug 18, he fled from the hospital after telling a police officer that he had to go to the toilet.

窃盗容疑で逮捕された後、入院先の東京都中野区の警察病院から姿を消し、9日間逃走していたキム・ウォンギ容疑者（64）が27日、東京都内で身柄を確保された。キム容疑者は27日午前9時ごろ、公衆電話から警察に複数回電話を掛け、「疲れたので出頭したいが、中野署の周りにカメラがいっぱいいて恥ずかしくて行けない」「ある場所まで迎えに来てほしい」と話したという。捜査員が指定された新宿区内のバス停に駆け付けると、ビニール袋をぶら下げたキム容疑者が1人で立っていたという。出頭現場近くの公衆電話ではカツラが見つかっていて、警視庁は、逃走中に変装していたとみて回収し、関連を調べている。キム容疑者は警察病院を抜け出した後、19日に川崎駅で名古屋駅の切符を購入。20日に名古屋市で起きた窃盗事件では防犯カメラに似た男が映っていて、その周辺に潜伏している可能性があるとみられていた。