A South Korean man who was on a nationwide wanted list for alleged theft and intrusion gave himself up to police in Tokyo on Tuesday, 10 days after fleeing from a hospital.
Kim Won Gi, 64, turned himself in when he made a call to a police station in Nakano Ward and said, "I'm tired. Please come and pick me up," according to the police.
He was initially arrested on Aug 13 at a sushi restaurant on suspicion of stealing cash, but he was admitted to Tokyo Metropolitan Police Hospital in Nakano Ward after sustaining injuries when he tried to escape from the scene.
He broke his collarbone and ribs as fell down some stairs while trying to run away.
On the morning of Aug 18, he fled from the hospital after telling a police officer that he had to go to the toilet.
