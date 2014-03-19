Japan's government unveiled estimates on Tuesday that showed public pension benefits steadily declining during coming decades, as it prepares to open up a debate on social security reforms needed to support an aging population.
Curbing bulging welfare spending is a vital step toward fixing the industrial world's heaviest debt burden, which is currently more than twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.
While Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has made welfare reform a top priority, it has moved slowly due to fears that it could alienate the public.
Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world, due to a low birth rate and people's longevity, putting pressure on its pension system.
In its pension estimates - which are issued every five years to gauge health of public pensions - the government estimated monthly pension benefits at 220,000 yen per model married couple, worth about 61.7% of pre-retirement income.
This pension-to-wage ratio is projected to fall to about 51-52% by the late 2040s, with the possibility of sliding further to around 45% in the 2050s, depending on growth and population outlook.
By some estimates, the ratio would fall below 40% in the 2050s, assuming the national pension fund dries up while the economy contracts mildly and labor participation stalls.
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation will start suspending flights to South Korea in October, due to a drop in bookings. It's the first airline to do so since relations between the two countries began deteriorating. (NHK)
Tokyo has been ranked the world's safest city for the third year running, followed by Singapore and Osaka, according to the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit released on Thursday. (Japan Today)
Passengers on Shinkansen trains with large pieces of luggage will be encouraged to make reservations from May of next year. The change is part of the imposition of stricter security preceding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (NHK)
Train and bus operators announced on Thursday plans to run more nighttime trips between Narita Airport and nearby Tokyo and Chiba to accommodate travelers taking advantage of the hub's service extension this fall. (Nikkei)