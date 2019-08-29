Evacuation orders have been issued for more than 670,000 people in Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki prefectures in northern Kyushu.

The evacuation orders are level four alerts on a scale of five.

In Saga Prefecture, evacuation orders have been issued in Saga City, Imari City, Takeo City, Arita Town, Omachi Town, and Kouhoku Town.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, evacuation orders have been issued in Kurume City, Asakura City, and Toho Village.

In Nagasaki Prefecture, an evacuation order has been issued for Sasebo City and Matsuura City.

Evacuation advisories have been issued in Saga, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Oita, and Yamaguchi prefectures.

Municipalities are calling on residents to immediately head to evacuation centers. If leaving is too dangerous, officials are instructing people to move to safer locations inside the buildings they are currently in.