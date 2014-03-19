U.S. startups focusing on care products and services for the elderly are tapping into the graying Japanese market, where more than 35 million people are over the age of 65.

Seismic, a California-based apparel company, hopes to expand in Japan with its Powered Clothing, a body suit using robotics and sensor technology inside the garment to mimic human movements and increase strength.

The body suit is meant for all ages, but Seismic has found particular success with elderly people who enjoy sports and travel in the United States, where the population is also graying.

The number of people age 65 and older in the United States is projected to grow from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, according to the Population Reference Bureau.

In November, Seismic partnered with Obayashi Corp. to provide its construction workers with the suits. The high-tech gear helps support various manual labor jobs that demand a lot of physical exertion.

Seismic Vice President Sarah Thomas said the company plans to release Powered Clothing in Japan by next year. Its first showroom in Japan, opened in June, will be kept open an extra month through Sept. 11 due to positive business reaction.