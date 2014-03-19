U.S. startups focusing on care products and services for the elderly are tapping into the graying Japanese market, where more than 35 million people are over the age of 65.
Seismic, a California-based apparel company, hopes to expand in Japan with its Powered Clothing, a body suit using robotics and sensor technology inside the garment to mimic human movements and increase strength.
The body suit is meant for all ages, but Seismic has found particular success with elderly people who enjoy sports and travel in the United States, where the population is also graying.
The number of people age 65 and older in the United States is projected to grow from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, according to the Population Reference Bureau.
In November, Seismic partnered with Obayashi Corp. to provide its construction workers with the suits. The high-tech gear helps support various manual labor jobs that demand a lot of physical exertion.
Seismic Vice President Sarah Thomas said the company plans to release Powered Clothing in Japan by next year. Its first showroom in Japan, opened in June, will be kept open an extra month through Sept. 11 due to positive business reaction.
New threats from the US and China to hit each other with additional tariffs have been shaking up financial markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Share prices and Japanese bond yields are down -- while the yen has climbed against the US dollar to around a seven-and-a-half month high. (NHK)
Over the years, Japan has developed into a powerhouse. The country is home to some of the most successful companies in the world. Nevertheless, some of these companies are better known than others. There is a good chance that many American consumers will be familiar with a few of the companies and they may utilize their products daily. So, what are the biggest corporations in Japan? Within this article, readers will learn a great deal more about Japan’s biggest companies in 2019. (newsonjapan.com)
From kimono rentals to luggage storage apps to language training, Japan's long tourism boom is giving rise to a growing number of niche businesses that cater to the needs of overseas visitors. (Nikkei)
Prices of imported minced fish products -- ingredients of fishcakes used in popular oden hot pot dishes in Japan -- have been soaring due to increased demand in Europe, the United States and China as well as rising logistics and personnel costs, according to Finance Ministry trade data.
