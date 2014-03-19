Narita Airport's electronic customs gates open to foreign visitors
Japan Times -- Aug 29
Tokyo Customs on Tuesday started to make electronic customs declaration gates at Narita International Airport available to foreign nationals visiting Japan.

The move came in response to the increasing number of foreign visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next summer. Previously, only Japanese people were eligible to use the gates.

The authorities hope the expanded use of the smart gates will simplify customs procedures and help ease congestion at the airport in Chiba Prefecture.

The gates allow travelers to complete the customs declaration procedures using an app on their smartphones. They can pass the gates after having their passports and a quick response code on their handsets scanned by a reader.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Aug 31
Peach suspending some flights to S.Korea
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation will start suspending flights to South Korea in October, due to a drop in bookings. It's the first airline to do so since relations between the two countries began deteriorating. (NHK)
Aug 30
Tokyo ranked world's safest city for 3rd consecutive year by EIU
Tokyo has been ranked the world's safest city for the third year running, followed by Singapore and Osaka, according to the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit released on Thursday. (Japan Today)
Aug 30
Japan names squad for Rugby World Cup
Japan's squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was announced on Thursday. The 31 members include captain Michael Leitch and hooker Shota Horie. (NHK)
Aug 30
Osaka University conducts world's 1st iPS transplant for corneal disease
A research team from a Japanese university said Thursday it conducted the world's first transplant of corneal tissues using induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, in July. (Japan Today)
Aug 30
Bullet train reservations for large luggage
Passengers on Shinkansen trains with large pieces of luggage will be encouraged to make reservations from May of next year. The change is part of the imposition of stricter security preceding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (NHK)
Aug 30
Arriving late? No problem. Narita gets midnight trains into Tokyo
Train and bus operators announced on Thursday plans to run more nighttime trips between Narita Airport and nearby Tokyo and Chiba to accommodate travelers taking advantage of the hub's service extension this fall. (Nikkei)
Aug 30
Facebook Japan failed to declare $4.7 mil. income
Executives at Facebook have run afoul of authorities for failing to report about 4.7 million dollars in income at the firm's Japanese arm. (NHK)
Aug 29
670,000 people ordered to evacuate in Kyushu
Evacuation orders have been issued for more than 670,000 people in Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki prefectures in northern Kyushu. (NHK)
Aug 29
Kimono no more: Kim Kardashian West finally renames shapewear line
Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear. (Japan Times)
Aug 29
