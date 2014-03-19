Japan Times -- Aug 29
Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.
The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram that she changed the name after much “thought and consideration.” Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were “innocent” and she had not anticipated the backlash.
The name Kimono surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it.
Her shapewear line is color and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL. Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors.
She dropped the Kimono brand name in July following a backlash from people in Japan, including the mayor of Kyoto.
While a number of celebrities and fans expressed their support at the time, Kardashian West’s social media accounts received hundreds of replies, many using the hashtag #KimOhNo, expressing distaste for her word choice.
News source: Japan Times
Aug 31
Aug 30
Aug 29
Aug 29
Aug 29
Aug 27
Aug 27
Over the years, Japan has developed into a powerhouse. The country is home to some of the most successful companies in the world. Nevertheless, some of these companies are better known than others. There is a good chance that many American consumers will be familiar with a few of the companies and they may utilize their products daily. So, what are the biggest corporations in Japan? Within this article, readers will learn a great deal more about Japan’s biggest companies in 2019. (newsonjapan.com)
Aug 26
Aug 26
Prices of imported minced fish products -- ingredients of fishcakes used in popular oden hot pot dishes in Japan -- have been soaring due to increased demand in Europe, the United States and China as well as rising logistics and personnel costs, according to Finance Ministry trade data. (Japan Today)
Aug 23