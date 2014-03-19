Train and bus operators announced on Thursday plans to run more nighttime trips between Narita Airport and nearby Tokyo and Chiba to accommodate travelers taking advantage of the hub's service extension this fall.
Narita, which now lets aircraft take off and land until 11 p.m., will push this back to midnight in late October. Both travelers and staff will need ways to get to and from the airport at that hour.
Keisei Electric Railway's Skyliner express train to downtown Tokyo will add an 11:20 p.m. departure from Narita. A new timetable going into effect Oct. 26 will boost the number of daily trips by 40% to 41 in each direction, with about 20 minutes between each.
The company will expand service on its regular line as well. Trains that had terminated at Keisei Narita Station will continue on to Narita Airport, meaning that the last train to the airport will be almost half an hour later than under the current schedule.
Keisei Electric will also add a train departing at 12:07 a.m. from the airport to nearby Sogosando Station, for local residents and travelers staying at hotels in the area.
Starting Oct. 27, East Japan Railway, better known as JR East, will run a local train departing Narita Airport at 11:45 p.m. and arriving at Chiba Station at 12:30 a.m.
