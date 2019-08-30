Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation will start suspending flights to South Korea in October, due to a drop in bookings. It's the first airline to do so since relations between the two countries began deteriorating.

Peach executives said they will suspend three of the five routes. Shin-Chitose to Seoul will be halted from October 28. Kansai to Busan and Nara to Seoul will stop in January.

They said flights between Kansai and Seoul will be reduced starting in November.

The decision comes amid strained ties between the two neighbors over trade and historical issues, but Peach said the weakening South Korean won is to blame.