Japan Today -- Aug 31
A fire broke out at Toyota Motor Corp's technology development facility on its head office site in Aichi Prefecture on Friday, but no injuries were reported, police said.
A security guard reported smoke around 4:50 p.m. to the local fire department in the city of Toyota. The smoke spread throughout the eighth floor at the top of the building before being contained around an hour and a half later.
The company said the fire was extinguished at 7:10 p.m. after all 1,300 employees inside the building had evacuated outside and it did not affect automotive production.
News source: Japan Today
Aug 31
Aug 30
Aug 29
Aug 29
Aug 29
Aug 27
Aug 27
Over the years, Japan has developed into a powerhouse. The country is home to some of the most successful companies in the world. Nevertheless, some of these companies are better known than others. There is a good chance that many American consumers will be familiar with a few of the companies and they may utilize their products daily. So, what are the biggest corporations in Japan? Within this article, readers will learn a great deal more about Japan’s biggest companies in 2019. (newsonjapan.com)
Aug 26
Aug 26
Prices of imported minced fish products -- ingredients of fishcakes used in popular oden hot pot dishes in Japan -- have been soaring due to increased demand in Europe, the United States and China as well as rising logistics and personnel costs, according to Finance Ministry trade data. (Japan Today)
Aug 23