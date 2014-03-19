A fire broke out at Toyota Motor Corp's technology development facility on its head office site in Aichi Prefecture on Friday, but no injuries were reported, police said.

A security guard reported smoke around 4:50 p.m. to the local fire department in the city of Toyota. The smoke spread throughout the eighth floor at the top of the building before being contained around an hour and a half later.

The company said the fire was extinguished at 7:10 p.m. after all 1,300 employees inside the building had evacuated outside and it did not affect automotive production.