Police in Tokyo have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of molesting an 8-year-old girl in a park in Edogawa Ward.

According to police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of July 31, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Takeo Utsugi, has denied the charge, police said Friday.

Police said Utsugi approached the girl and a friend from behind while they were playing in the park. He asked the girls to touch him and then he fondled the chest and lower body of one of the girls. Police said the girls ran away and asked a nearby resident to call police.