Police in Tokyo have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of molesting an 8-year-old girl in a park in Edogawa Ward.
According to police, the incident occurred on the afternoon of July 31, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Takeo Utsugi, has denied the charge, police said Friday.
Police said Utsugi approached the girl and a friend from behind while they were playing in the park. He asked the girls to touch him and then he fondled the chest and lower body of one of the girls. Police said the girls ran away and asked a nearby resident to call police.
A woman on Friday sued the operator of an Osaka hospital where she works, claiming she suffered undue emotional distress after her boss revealed to colleagues she had transitioned some years earlier due to her gender dysphoria. (Kyodo)
After an intruder fatally stabbed a 76-year-old man and injured his wife after their residence in the town of Yachiyo early Saturday, police have revealed that a suspicious person was spotted nearby before the incident emerged, reports TBS News (Aug. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
A man affiliated with Japan's largest crime syndicate was shot Wednesday in Kobe apparently in connection with a feud among factions of the Yamaguchi-gumi organization in the western Japan city and surrounding areas, police said. (Japan Today)