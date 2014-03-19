Woman sues after boss publicly revealed she transitioned gender
Kyodo -- Aug 31
A woman on Friday sued the operator of an Osaka hospital where she works, claiming she suffered undue emotional distress after her boss revealed to colleagues she had transitioned some years earlier due to her gender dysphoria.

In a damages lawsuit filed with the Osaka District Court, the woman in her 40s demanded the hospital operator in Osaka Prefecture pay some 12 million yen ($113,000), according to the complaint.

Born male, she identified as a woman from a young age and underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was in her 20s, the complaint said. She changed her gender status to female on her official family register in 2004.

She started working as a nursing assistant at the hospital in October 2013 and was urged by her superior to disclose her birth-assigned gender.

Though she told her boss it was unnecessary to reveal the information because she had officially changed her gender on her family register, the boss went ahead and told their colleagues without her consent.

She claims she was later harassed by colleagues, with one telling her, "It feels gross" to get changed in the same room with her, the complaint said.

The plaintiff attempted suicide in February 2019, resulting in a serious injury, according to the case file.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Sep 02
Emergency staff member accused of molesting woman at Yokohama station
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a emergency personnel member over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31). (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 31
Woman sues after boss publicly revealed she transitioned gender
A woman on Friday sued the operator of an Osaka hospital where she works, claiming she suffered undue emotional distress after her boss revealed to colleagues she had transitioned some years earlier due to her gender dysphoria. (Kyodo)
Aug 31
87-year-old man arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl in park
Police in Tokyo have arrested an 87-year-old man on suspicion of molesting an 8-year-old girl in a park in Edogawa Ward. (Japan Today)
Aug 30
Death toll in Kyushu rains hit 3; some evacuation orders lifted
The death toll from heavy rains in Japan rose to three on Thursday, as authorities urged local authorities to stay on alert despite the lifting of some evacuation orders. (Japan Today)
Aug 28
Fugitive gives himself up 10 days after fleeing from hospital
A South Korean man who was on a nationwide wanted list for alleged theft and intrusion gave himself up to police in Tokyo on Tuesday, 10 days after fleeing from a hospital. (Japan Today)
Aug 27
Woman killed by falling rocks at Mt. Fuji
A woman with Russian nationality who was climbing Mount Fuji has died after she was hit by falling rocks. (NHK)
Aug 27
Ibaraki: Stabbing leaves man dead, wife seriously hurt
After an intruder fatally stabbed a 76-year-old man and injured his wife after their residence in the town of Yachiyo early Saturday, police have revealed that a suspicious person was spotted nearby before the incident emerged, reports TBS News (Aug. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 23
Pair nabbed for pimping 16-year-old girl
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and a man for allegedly introducing a teenage girl to men for prostitution last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 21). (tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 23
Man shot in Kobe in apparent gang feud
A man affiliated with Japan's largest crime syndicate was shot Wednesday in Kobe apparently in connection with a feud among factions of the Yamaguchi-gumi organization in the western Japan city and surrounding areas, police said. (Japan Today)
Aug 22
Tokyo: Man, 50, accused of abducting middle school girl for molestation
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a middle school girl in order to molest her last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 21). (tokyoreporter.com)