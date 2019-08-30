Tokyo's Haneda Airport has begun testing new flight paths over the city. It's part of preparations for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

If everything goes according to plan, passenger planes will be flying over central Tokyo at the end of March.

The testing started Friday morning using a small jet equipped with special gear.

It went on for about an hour and a half. Officials checked communications with air traffic control.

The transport ministry wants to increase the number of takeoffs and landings at the airport to handle a surge in visitors for next year's Olympics.

Haneda's international flight capacity will grow by over 50%, from about 60,000 slots a year to nearly 100,000.

People in the Oimachi neighborhood near the airport were bound to notice the difference, as flights pass over at just 300 meters.

The test flights will go on almost daily through December, mainly in the mornings.