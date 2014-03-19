Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a emergency personnel member over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31).

On Thursday, Akihito Kose, 21, allegedly grabbed the woman, 21, from behind at a ticket gate at Koganecho Station in Minato Ward. He then fondled her buttocks.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.

“Since I was under the influence of alcohol, I do not know if I did it,” Kose told the Minami Police Station in denying the allegations.

After the incident, Kose fled the scene. However, he became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken at the station.

横浜市の救急隊員の35歳の男が駅の改札口付近で面識のない21歳の女性を引き倒して胸を触ったなどとして逮捕されました。 横浜市中消防署の救急隊員・小瀬明史容疑者は29日夜、南区の京急黄金町駅の改札で面識のない21歳の女性の尻を触り、その後に引き倒して胸を触った疑いが持たれています。女性にけがはありませんでした。警察によりますと、小瀬容疑者は現場から逃走していましたが、駅の防犯カメラの映像にこの様子が映っていて小瀬容疑者の関与が浮上したということです。取り調べに対し、「酒の影響だと思いますが、自分がやったことなのか分かりません」と容疑を否認しています。