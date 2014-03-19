Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a emergency personnel member over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31).
On Thursday, Akihito Kose, 21, allegedly grabbed the woman, 21, from behind at a ticket gate at Koganecho Station in Minato Ward. He then fondled her buttocks.
The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.
“Since I was under the influence of alcohol, I do not know if I did it,” Kose told the Minami Police Station in denying the allegations.
After the incident, Kose fled the scene. However, he became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken at the station.
VIDEO
横浜市の救急隊員の35歳の男が駅の改札口付近で面識のない21歳の女性を引き倒して胸を触ったなどとして逮捕されました。 横浜市中消防署の救急隊員・小瀬明史容疑者は29日夜、南区の京急黄金町駅の改札で面識のない21歳の女性の尻を触り、その後に引き倒して胸を触った疑いが持たれています。女性にけがはありませんでした。警察によりますと、小瀬容疑者は現場から逃走していましたが、駅の防犯カメラの映像にこの様子が映っていて小瀬容疑者の関与が浮上したということです。取り調べに対し、「酒の影響だと思いますが、自分がやったことなのか分かりません」と容疑を否認しています。
Sep 02
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a emergency personnel member over the alleged molestation of a woman in Yokohama City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 28
A South Korean man who was on a nationwide wanted list for alleged theft and intrusion gave himself up to police in Tokyo on Tuesday, 10 days after fleeing from a hospital.
(Japan Today)
Aug 27
A woman with Russian nationality who was climbing Mount Fuji has died after she was hit by falling rocks.
(NHK)
Aug 26
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have agreed to seek the conclusion and signing of a trade deal at a bilateral summit next month.
(NHK)
Aug 23
Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono has summoned South Korea's ambassador and lodged a protest at Seoul's decision to end an intelligence-sharing agreement between the two countries.
(NHK)
Aug 23
Japan's capital is set to lay claim to the country's tallest building in 2023, when developer Mori Building aims to complete a 330-meter tower as part of a major redevelopment.
(Nikkei)
Aug 23
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and a man for allegedly introducing a teenage girl to men for prostitution last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 21).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Aug 23
A man affiliated with Japan's largest crime syndicate was shot Wednesday in Kobe apparently in connection with a feud among factions of the Yamaguchi-gumi organization in the western Japan city and surrounding areas, police said.
(Japan Today)
Aug 22
A Shinkansen bullet train made an emergency stop after one of its doors opened while speeding through northeastern Japan.
(NHK)
Aug 22
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a middle school girl in order to molest her last month, reports TBS News (Aug. 21).
(tokyoreporter.com)