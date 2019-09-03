Tenga, makers of Japan’s most popular line of masturbatory aids, has a surprisingly lighthearted approach to its marketing…but then again, maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising that a company that’s all about self-pleasuring is also into having fun.

That attitude has given us not only clever sales strategies like Tenga vending machines and bikini dancer delivery teams, but also forays into clear sleeping bags and Tenga-themed rice condiments. Now Tenga is branching out again bu joining forces with two of the all-time legends in anime robots: Mazinger Z and Getter Robo.

First up is Mazinger Tenga Robo, paying homage to legendary manga/anime creator Go Nagai’s best-known giant robot series, Mazinger Z, which debuted in 1972, the same year as Nagai’s Devilman and one year before he began Cutey Honey.