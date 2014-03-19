Seven countries including China, Russia and Australia have won 26 of the 50 new international slots created at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in the run-up to next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, transport ministry officials said Monday.
Finland, India, Italy and Turkey have also been handed slots, alongside one region, Scandinavia. Sweden or Denmark is likely to get that regional opening.
The remaining 24 slots had already been allocated to flights to and from the United States. The government is trying to attract 40 million annual overseas visitors to Japan by 2020.
The additional slots will be in service daily from late March.
Airlines will decide which cities they will fly to, according to the officials at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
Flights to and from China will receive eight slots, those to and from Russia and Australia will get four each, and the others will get two each, the officials said, adding that — except for China — the slots will go into service for the first time during the airport’s daytime from 6 a.m. to 10:55 p.m.
Japanese airlines will receive half of the 50 slots, with All Nippon Airways Co. landing 13.5 of them and Japan Airlines Co. getting 11.5.
Seven countries including China, Russia and Australia have won 26 of the 50 new international slots created at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in the run-up to next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, transport ministry officials said Monday. (Japan Times)
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation will start suspending flights to South Korea in October, due to a drop in bookings. It's the first airline to do so since relations between the two countries began deteriorating. (NHK)
Tokyo has been ranked the world's safest city for the third year running, followed by Singapore and Osaka, according to the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit released on Thursday. (Japan Today)
Passengers on Shinkansen trains with large pieces of luggage will be encouraged to make reservations from May of next year. The change is part of the imposition of stricter security preceding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (NHK)
Train and bus operators announced on Thursday plans to run more nighttime trips between Narita Airport and nearby Tokyo and Chiba to accommodate travelers taking advantage of the hub's service extension this fall. (Nikkei)