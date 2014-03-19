Russian national nabbed for stealing bag from drunk man
tokyoreporter.com -- Sep 04
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Russian national and one other man over the alleged theft of a bag from an intoxicated man in Musashino City last month, reports NHK (Sept. 3).

On the night of August 16, Vladislav Chrischenko, of no known occupation, allegedly pulled the bag containing about 16,000 yen in cash from the man, 46, as he slept in a seated position near JR Kichijoji Station.

After fleeing the scene, Chrischenko, 25, met with Haru Takai, a 26-year-old male acquaintance who was also arrested in the case.

“I wanted money for playing around,” one of the suspects was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Chrischenko became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspects are behind another dozen similar thefts that have taken place in the same area this year.

酔って座り込んでいた男性から強引にかばんを奪ったということです。　ロシア国籍のクリスチェンコ・ウラジスラフ容疑者（25）ら2人は先月中旬、東京・JR吉祥寺駅近くの路上で酒に酔って座り込んでいた会社員の男性（46）から現金1万6000円などが入ったかばんをひったくった疑いが持たれています。警視庁によりますと、クリスチェンコ容疑者は男性が抱え込んでいたかばんを強引に奪って逃走した後、別の場所でもう1人と落ち合い、かばんの中から現金を引き抜いていたということです。取り調べに対して2人は「遊ぶ金が欲しかった」などと容疑を認めています。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
