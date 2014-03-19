Tokyo to give e-money to off-peak commuters and other good citizens
Nikkei -- Sep 04
Tokyo's municipal government is preparing a pilot program that will grant electronic money to people demonstrating acts of good citizenship.

The trials will begin before the Japanese fiscal year ends in March. Individuals who bring reusable shopping bags to stores and who commute to work during off-peak hours will be the main recipients. The amount received can be exchanged for private-sector e-money in order to motivate good behavior.

To collect the digital cash, a special card must be scanned through readers set up in rail stations, shopping districts and other places. The amount of money awarded for each encouraged action will be determined later.

The one-month pilot program will be carried out in a business district and a residential area. Tokyo is accepting contractor bids for the program and will soon start screening proposals. The estimated budget of roughly 100 million yen ($943,000) will be paid for by the city.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Sep 04
Tokyo to give e-money to off-peak commuters and other good citizens
Tokyo's municipal government is preparing a pilot program that will grant electronic money to people demonstrating acts of good citizenship. (Nikkei)
Sep 03
Going upstairs may raise odds of disaster survival
NHK has learned that most of the people who survived last year's deadly mudslides triggered by a powerful earthquake in Hokkaido were on the second floor of their homes. (NHK)
Aug 23
Japan looks to encourage paternity leave by raising subsidies
To boost the number of male employees taking paternity leave and promote female participation in the workforce, Japan's labor ministry decided to increase government subsidies for companies whose employees do so, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Aug 08
Students take stand against rising number of sexual violence cases at Japan's universities
With a rising number of sexual violence cases on and off campus in recent times, some university students have begun signature-collection campaigns to petition their schools to deliver safer learning environments. (Japan Times)
Aug 03
Tokyo public schools will stop forcing students to dye their hair black, official promises
The overwhelming majority of middle and high school students in Japan are required to wear uniforms, and so it’s no surprise that Japanese schools tend to have lots of other rules governing students’ personal appearance. One that’s been attracting controversy in recent years, though, is a requirement at some schools that all students must have black hair. (Japan Today)
Aug 02
Nationwide test results highlight Japanese students' poor English speaking and writing skills
Third-year students in Japan’s junior high schools struggle with speaking and writing in English, according to the results of this year’s nationwide achievement test conducted by the education ministry. (Japan Times)
Aug 02
Japan to toughen eligibility standards for Japanese-language schools
Japan’s Immigration Services Agency said Thursday it will toughen eligibility standards for Japanese-language schools that can accept foreign students, effective Sept. 1. (Japan Times)
Jul 31
Japanese average life expectancy at record high
The average life expectancy reached a record high for both male and female Japanese people last year. It was more than five years longer than in 1989, the year the three-decade Japanese era of Heisei started. (NHK)
Jul 17
School issues are No. 1 reason behind youth suicides in 2018, Japanese government white paper finds
School-related matters led to more suicides last year among youth aged between 10 and 19 than any other issue, the government said Tuesday in its annual paper on the topic. (Japan Times)
Jul 15
Princess Mako visits Machu Picchu
Japan's Princess Mako has visited the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu in Peru and a village that once had a Japanese immigrant as its chief. (NHK)