Police in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 10-year-old daughter at their home.

Police said that at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Hidemi Shinozuka repeatedly slapped her daughter’s face with the back of her hand. A neighbor who heard the girl screaming called 110. The girl was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered bleeding from her left eye and right cheek.

According to police, Shinozuka has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she hit her daughter to discipline her.