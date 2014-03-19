Police in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 10-year-old daughter at their home.
Police said that at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Hidemi Shinozuka repeatedly slapped her daughter’s face with the back of her hand. A neighbor who heard the girl screaming called 110. The girl was taken to hospital where doctors said she had suffered bleeding from her left eye and right cheek.
According to police, Shinozuka has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she hit her daughter to discipline her.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has submitted an amendment that would oblige cyclists in the capital to purchase liability insurance policies, following a series of bicycle accidents in which pedestrians were severely injured and secured huge compensation payments. (Japan Times)
Summer temperatures have yet to cool off, and meteorologists believe that this year’s scorching heat may have pushed back the arrival of autumn foliage season — predicting its start will likely be later than usual across almost all regions of Japan. (Japan Times)
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)
Seven countries including China, Russia and Australia have won 26 of the 50 new international slots created at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport in the run-up to next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, transport ministry officials said Monday. (Japan Times)
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach Aviation will start suspending flights to South Korea in October, due to a drop in bookings. It's the first airline to do so since relations between the two countries began deteriorating. (NHK)
Tokyo has been ranked the world's safest city for the third year running, followed by Singapore and Osaka, according to the latest report by the Economist Intelligence Unit released on Thursday. (Japan Today)