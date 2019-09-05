Titles featuring Iron Man, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Ant-Man and more can be seen through the Shonen Jump+ app.

Crossovers have long made for exciting moments in many comic book series, with the bigger crossovers often being the most memorable. Now perhaps one of the most long-distance collaborations is about to take place with some of Marvel’s most popular heroes gracing the digital pages of Japan’s Shonen Jump+, home of classics such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Slam Dunk to name only a few.

The team-up kicked off on 3 September with an illustrated interview of Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski by Shonen Jump+ artist Takeshi Sakurai. The two compare their respective publishing giants while giving Japanese readers a little extra background on Marvel.

The following day is the release of Secret Reverse by Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh!. In the first half of this two-part series, Peter Parker and Tony Stark arrive in Japan after receiving invitations to a game convention. Whether or not this means the two will get involved in Duel Monsters remains to be seen in either this or the second half, which is set to be published on 27 November.

There will be plenty to read in between, with a double-header of Avengers. On 18 September Hachi Mizuno (Akuten Wars) will present a lighter side of Earth’s greatest heroes drawn in a cutesy style with Avengers: Gag Reel. This will be followed by the fictional Avengers: Interview with Heroes by Ken Ogino (Lady Justice).