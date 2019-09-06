Powerful typhoon Lingling is moving north near the main island of Japan's subtropical Okinawa Prefecture. It has already pummeled Miyakojima and nearby islands, leaving about 20,000 households without power.

Japan's Meteorological Agency says Lingling was over waters 180 kilometers west-northwest of Kumejima island as of 4 a.m. on Friday. Kumejima is west of the main island of Okinawa.

The typhoon is packing winds up to 162 kilometers an hour near its center.

Weather officials are warning of storm surge near Kumejima, as well as waves 9 meters high. Waves are expected to reach 8 meters near Okinawa Island.

Fifty millimeters of rain an hour is expected on the main island.

In Miyakojima City, 80 percent of homes are still affected by a blackout. Authorities lifted an evacuation advisory at around 2 a.m. as the typhoon passed.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Faxai is located over Pacific waters far southeast of Tokyo. It is expected to gain strength as it moves northwest toward Japan's main island of Honshu.

Faxai is expected to approach the Ogasawara Island on Saturday and Pacific coastal areas of Honshu from Sunday to Monday.