Bubble tea’s popularity has positively exploded in Japan. The mad rush has inspired many novel and creative ways to serve up the chewy beverage, including "drinkable sun block," Halloween zombie boba, and even a bubble tea theme park.
Japanese convenience store Lawson want to get in on the tapioca action too, and they’ve gone for the gimmick of most affordable bubble tea yet.
Although billed as the 100 yen tapioca, this doesn’t include tax, so the price you will actually pay for the bargain beverage is 108 yen.
Lawson have already had a bubble tea on their shelves since March this year, but they set themselves the challenge of taking the price down to 100 yen. After tinkering with the packaging design and recipe for half a year, it seems they have finally managed it.
It probably won’t be the height of bubble tea luxury, but the convenience store chain didn’t want to sacrifice quality to make the product. They used Assam tea leaves from India and chewy tapioca which won’t harden.
The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer. (Japan Today)
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)
In banks across Japan sits a pile of money that’s bigger than most countries’ gross domestic product — the cash reserves of the nation’s companies. For some it’s a testament to their strength, but to many it’s a wasted opportunity. (Japan Times)
Japanese consumers are rushing to buy expensive appliances, clothing and jewelry before the country's consumption tax increase on Oct. 1, retailers say, and the trend portends a drop-off in spending afterward. (Nikkei)