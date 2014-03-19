Ghosn's trial likely to begin as early as March
Japan Today -- Sep 06
The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer.

Ghosn, once one of the world's most celebrated auto executives, was arrested in Tokyo last November, and faces charges including improperly enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to the automaker. He has denied any wrongdoing.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Sep 06
Is convenience store’s Y100 bubble tea the cheapest boba yet?
Bubble tea’s popularity has positively exploded in Japan. The mad rush has inspired many novel and creative ways to serve up the chewy beverage, including "drinkable sun block," Halloween zombie boba, and even a bubble tea theme park. (Japan Today)
Sep 06
Ghosn's trial likely to begin as early as March
The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer. (Japan Today)
Sep 05
Nissan probe says CEO suspected of padding compensation
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
Tokyo Disney operator's valuation soars as new ride takes off
A new attraction at Tokyo Disney Resort is drawing big crowds that help sustain a major round of investments in the 36-year-old theme park site. (Nikkei)
Sep 04
Japan Inc. sitting on Y506.4 trillion mountain of cash
In banks across Japan sits a pile of money that’s bigger than most countries’ gross domestic product — the cash reserves of the nation’s companies. For some it’s a testament to their strength, but to many it’s a wasted opportunity. (Japan Times)
Sep 04
TVs and $1,000 down coats: What Japan is buying ahead of tax hike
Japanese consumers are rushing to buy expensive appliances, clothing and jewelry before the country's consumption tax increase on Oct. 1, retailers say, and the trend portends a drop-off in spending afterward. (Nikkei)
Aug 31
Fire breaks out at Toyota's head office site; no injuries
A fire broke out at Toyota Motor Corp's technology development facility on its head office site in Aichi Prefecture on Friday, but no injuries were reported, police said. (Japan Today)
Aug 30
Facebook Japan failed to declare $4.7 mil. income
Executives at Facebook have run afoul of authorities for failing to report about 4.7 million dollars in income at the firm's Japanese arm. (NHK)
Aug 29
South Korea vows to strike back at Japan with WTO complaint
Seoul said Wednesday it will file a World Trade Organization complaint against Japan, hours after Tokyo formally imposed additional trade restrictions on South Korea. (Nikkei)
Aug 29
U.S. startups look to Japan's graying population
U.S. startups focusing on care products and services for the elderly are tapping into the graying Japanese market, where more than 35 million people are over the age of 65. (Japan Times)