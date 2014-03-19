Ghosn's trial likely to begin as early as March

The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer.

Tweet Ghosn, once one of the world's most celebrated auto executives, was arrested in Tokyo last November, and faces charges including improperly enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to the automaker. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Nissan probe says CEO suspected of padding compensation (Nikkei) Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker.

Japan Inc. sitting on Y506.4 trillion mountain of cash (Japan Times) In banks across Japan sits a pile of money that’s bigger than most countries’ gross domestic product — the cash reserves of the nation’s companies. For some it’s a testament to their strength, but to many it’s a wasted opportunity.