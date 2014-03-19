The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer.
Ghosn, once one of the world's most celebrated auto executives, was arrested in Tokyo last November, and faces charges including improperly enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to the automaker. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Bubble tea’s popularity has positively exploded in Japan. The mad rush has inspired many novel and creative ways to serve up the chewy beverage, including "drinkable sun block," Halloween zombie boba, and even a bubble tea theme park. (Japan Today)
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)
In banks across Japan sits a pile of money that’s bigger than most countries’ gross domestic product — the cash reserves of the nation’s companies. For some it’s a testament to their strength, but to many it’s a wasted opportunity. (Japan Times)
Japanese consumers are rushing to buy expensive appliances, clothing and jewelry before the country's consumption tax increase on Oct. 1, retailers say, and the trend portends a drop-off in spending afterward. (Nikkei)