Prince Hisahito, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito, turned 13 on Friday after rising to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following a historic imperial succession this spring.
The son of Crown Prince Fumihito is the only heir of his generation as the Imperial House Law states that only males with male lineal descent from emperors can ascend the throne. Females including his elder sisters and the emperor's 17-year-old daughter Princess Aiko are banned from doing so.
The young prince, currently a first-year student at Ochanomizu University Junior High School, visited Bhutan last month with his parents on his first overseas trip.
