SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early.
The major mobile phone operator will start offering rate plans from Sept. 13 that do not include cancellation charges or contract terms. Two-year contracts currently offered by the company impose a cancellation fee of ¥9,500.
The move by SoftBank is in response to a new government regulation coming into force in October that requires mobile phone operators to drastically cut cancellation fees on two-year contracts to ¥1,000 or less.
The new regulation is aimed at spurring competition in the industry, by having the country’s three major phone companies — SoftBank, NTT Docomo Inc. and KDDI Corp. — offer services for basic fees that are not bound by a specific time frame. It also aims to help low-cost smartphone operators attract users.
SoftBank introduced the new rate plans after it determined the low cancellation fees would not deter users from quitting mid-contract.
