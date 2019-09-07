In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.”
The 41-year-old Aoba sustained severe burns to his entire body, and has remained hospitalized since the day of the attack. However, his medical recovery is progressing, and doctors have now upgraded his status, saying that his life is no longer in jeopardy.
However, Aoba is reportedly still unable to verbally communicate, and is yet to be formally placed under arrest, despite a warrant having been issued several weeks ago. In order for the warrant to be executed, doctors must judge that Aoba will be able to withstand the conditions at a criminal detention facility, and it is expected to still be some time before his recovery reaches that stage.
As such, it’s likely to be a long wait until Aoba is held accountable for his actions. In the meantime, though, at least the victims of the attack are being honored by their surviving coworkers as part of Kyoto Animation’s first major anime release since the attack.
Japan has decided to reject South Korea’s offer to extend a military intelligence-sharing pact scheduled to expire in November in exchange for Tokyo easing retightened trade controls, government sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early. (Japan Times)
Police in Shibuya Ward continued their crackdown on graffiti with the arrests Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and Tanner Dale, a DJ, early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has submitted an amendment that would oblige cyclists in the capital to purchase liability insurance policies, following a series of bicycle accidents in which pedestrians were severely injured and secured huge compensation payments. (Japan Times)
Summer temperatures have yet to cool off, and meteorologists believe that this year’s scorching heat may have pushed back the arrival of autumn foliage season — predicting its start will likely be later than usual across almost all regions of Japan. (Japan Times)
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)