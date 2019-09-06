Japan's Meteorological Agency says a strong typhoon may bring downpours to Pacific coastal areas of western and eastern Japan.

The agency says Typhoon Lingling is currently north of Okinawa Prefecture. The inflow of damp air is producing unstable atmospheric conditions over a wide area.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Okinawa as well as Pacific coastal areas of western and eastern Japan until Saturday.

Agency officials say rainfall for the 24 hours until Saturday morning may reach 200 millimeters in southern Kyushu, and 150 millimeters in northern Kyushu, Shikoku and the Amami Islands.

They add that Shikoku may have 200 to 300 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours until Sunday morning. They predict 100 to 200 millimeters of rain for northern Kyushu.

The officials are warning of the risk of violent winds, high waves, mudslides, flooding and thunderstorms.

They also say Tropical Storm Faxai is currently near Minamitorishima Island to the southeast of the Japanese archipelago.

This storm is expected to move northwest and approach the Ogasawara Islands to the south of the archipelago on Saturday. It may come close to the Pacific coast of eastern Japan from Sunday through Monday.