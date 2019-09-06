Japan's Meteorological Agency says a strong typhoon may bring downpours to Pacific coastal areas of western and eastern Japan.
The agency says Typhoon Lingling is currently north of Okinawa Prefecture. The inflow of damp air is producing unstable atmospheric conditions over a wide area.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Okinawa as well as Pacific coastal areas of western and eastern Japan until Saturday.
Agency officials say rainfall for the 24 hours until Saturday morning may reach 200 millimeters in southern Kyushu, and 150 millimeters in northern Kyushu, Shikoku and the Amami Islands.
They add that Shikoku may have 200 to 300 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours until Sunday morning. They predict 100 to 200 millimeters of rain for northern Kyushu.
The officials are warning of the risk of violent winds, high waves, mudslides, flooding and thunderstorms.
They also say Tropical Storm Faxai is currently near Minamitorishima Island to the southeast of the Japanese archipelago.
This storm is expected to move northwest and approach the Ogasawara Islands to the south of the archipelago on Saturday. It may come close to the Pacific coast of eastern Japan from Sunday through Monday.
In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.” (soranews24.com)
Japan has decided to reject South Korea’s offer to extend a military intelligence-sharing pact scheduled to expire in November in exchange for Tokyo easing retightened trade controls, government sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early. (Japan Times)
Police in Shibuya Ward continued their crackdown on graffiti with the arrests Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and Tanner Dale, a DJ, early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has submitted an amendment that would oblige cyclists in the capital to purchase liability insurance policies, following a series of bicycle accidents in which pedestrians were severely injured and secured huge compensation payments. (Japan Times)
Summer temperatures have yet to cool off, and meteorologists believe that this year’s scorching heat may have pushed back the arrival of autumn foliage season — predicting its start will likely be later than usual across almost all regions of Japan. (Japan Times)
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)