Japanese weather officials are advising people to be on full alert as Typhoon Faxai bears down on eastern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Agency says Faxai is expected to approach the Tokyo and nearby regions from Sunday evening through Monday. The storm will likely maintain its intensity.

The operator of Shinkansen bullet trains says some services between Tokyo and Osaka will be suspended after 5 pm on Sunday.

The threats to urban areas include flash floods and swollen rivers from intense downpours in which the rainwater doesn't drain away easily.

The agency warns people in the typhoon's path to brace for strong wind, heavy rain, and rough seas.