NHK -- Sep 08
The operator of Shinkansen bullet trains says some services between Tokyo and Osaka will be suspended after 5 pm on Sunday.
JR Central is advising people to check the latest information on its website as delays and destination changes for its services may occur.
In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.” (soranews24.com)
