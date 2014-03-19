An undeclared North Korean ballistic missile base in the country's southwest hosts medium-range missiles capable of striking half of Japan and anywhere in South Korea, a U.S. think tank says.
The base in Kumchon-ni is located 75 kilometers north of the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas, 165 km northeast of Seoul and 1,100 km west-northwest of Tokyo, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said.
Should the missile operating base, currently believed to host Hwasong-9 missiles, be equipped with newer weapons such as solid-fueled KN-15, "the threat envelope could include all of Japan, including U.S. military bases on Okinawa, and beyond," it said.
Satellite imagery taken in July showed a series of related facilities and housing for personnel working there and at a nearby radar base, CSIS said.
In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.” (soranews24.com)
Japan has decided to reject South Korea’s offer to extend a military intelligence-sharing pact scheduled to expire in November in exchange for Tokyo easing retightened trade controls, government sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early. (Japan Times)
Police in Shibuya Ward continued their crackdown on graffiti with the arrests Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and Tanner Dale, a DJ, early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)