Japan will enter the Rugby World Cup believing they have made the necessary preparations to achieve their goal of a berth in the quarterfinals, head coach Jamie Joseph said Saturday.

At an event to launch their World Cup campaign in Tokyo, Joseph said the entire squad shared a sense of purpose ahead of Japan's curtain-raising Pool A clash against Russia on Sept. 20.

"We are a well-prepared team, both physically and mentally," Joseph said. "Our players, our coaches, are totally aligned. We understand what our roles are, whether it's the coaching staff, or the medical staff, or the players."

After winning the Pacific Nations Cup last month, Japan finished their World Cup preparation with a 41-7 loss to South Africa on Friday, in a match that showed the gulf that still remains between the Brave Blossoms and rugby's elite nations.

But Joseph said the test against the Springboks at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium had provided his side with the ideal rehearsal for the World Cup on home soil.