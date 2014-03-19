Japan will enter the Rugby World Cup believing they have made the necessary preparations to achieve their goal of a berth in the quarterfinals, head coach Jamie Joseph said Saturday.
At an event to launch their World Cup campaign in Tokyo, Joseph said the entire squad shared a sense of purpose ahead of Japan's curtain-raising Pool A clash against Russia on Sept. 20.
"We are a well-prepared team, both physically and mentally," Joseph said. "Our players, our coaches, are totally aligned. We understand what our roles are, whether it's the coaching staff, or the medical staff, or the players."
After winning the Pacific Nations Cup last month, Japan finished their World Cup preparation with a 41-7 loss to South Africa on Friday, in a match that showed the gulf that still remains between the Brave Blossoms and rugby's elite nations.
But Joseph said the test against the Springboks at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium had provided his side with the ideal rehearsal for the World Cup on home soil.
An undeclared North Korean ballistic missile base in the country's southwest hosts medium-range missiles capable of striking half of Japan and anywhere in South Korea, a U.S. think tank says. (Japan Today)
In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.” (soranews24.com)
Japan has decided to reject South Korea’s offer to extend a military intelligence-sharing pact scheduled to expire in November in exchange for Tokyo easing retightened trade controls, government sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early. (Japan Times)
Police in Shibuya Ward continued their crackdown on graffiti with the arrests Irish rapper Rejjie Snow and Tanner Dale, a DJ, early Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)