More than 160 flights cancelled due to typhoon
NHK -- Sep 09
Typhoon Faxai has caused the cancellation of 163 domestic flights to and from Tokyo area airports on Monday.

They include 49 Japan Airlines flights and 55 operated by All Nippon Airways.

The other affected carriers are Skymark Airlines with 17 flights, Solaseed Air with 11, Jetstar with 13, Star Flyer with 6, Vanilla Air with 2; Japan Transocean Air with 3, AIRDO with 3, Peach Aviation with 2, and Spring Airlines Japan with 2.

Airlines are calling on people to check their websites for the latest flight information.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Sep 10
Tokyo area deals with typhoon aftermath
People in and around Tokyo are struggling with the aftermath of a powerful typhoon that brought heavy rain and record-breaking winds to the area. Two people are dead, at least 61 injured, and hundreds of thousands of households remain without power. (NHK)
Sep 10
Travelers stranded at Narita airport
Nearly 17,000 people have been stranded at Narita airport in Japan as Typhoon Faxai disrupted transport services linking it with the Tokyo metropolitan area. (NHK)
Sep 10
Japan Inc needs to pay attention to workers' mental health
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Man used toy gun in 3 convenience store robberies
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used what was likely a toy gun to rob three convenience stores in the capital early Sunday, reports NHK (Sept. 8). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 10
Teen bullying victim who died in apparent suicide blames school in journal
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
Nissan chief Saikawa to step down Sept 16; successor to be named
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
Yokozuna Hakuho withdraws from Autumn Basho with broken finger
Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a broken finger, his stablemaster said Monday, following a shock opening-day loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji. (Japan Times)
Sep 10
2 court cases highlight paternity leave issue in Japan
He sits in an office of a major Japanese sportswear maker but reports to no one. He is assigned odd tasks like translating into English the manual on company rules like policies on vacations and daily hours, though he has minimal foreign language skills. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
日本に居ながら本場のカジノを楽しむ方法
日本にはラスベガスやマカオにあるような本格的カジノはありませんが、最近では本格的に遊べるオンラインカジノが増えつつあります。 (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 09
Extent of damage clearer after typhoon
People in and around Tokyo are now finding out the extent of the damage caused by a powerful typhoon that brought heavy rain and record-breaking winds to the area. One person is dead, at least 41 injured, and hundreds of thousands of households remain without power. (NHK)