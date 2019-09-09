Typhoon Faxai has caused the cancellation of 163 domestic flights to and from Tokyo area airports on Monday.
They include 49 Japan Airlines flights and 55 operated by All Nippon Airways.
The other affected carriers are Skymark Airlines with 17 flights, Solaseed Air with 11, Jetstar with 13, Star Flyer with 6, Vanilla Air with 2; Japan Transocean Air with 3, AIRDO with 3, Peach Aviation with 2, and Spring Airlines Japan with 2.
Airlines are calling on people to check their websites for the latest flight information.
People in and around Tokyo are struggling with the aftermath of a powerful typhoon that brought heavy rain and record-breaking winds to the area. Two people are dead, at least 61 injured, and hundreds of thousands of households remain without power. (NHK)
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a broken finger, his stablemaster said Monday, following a shock opening-day loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji. (Japan Times)
He sits in an office of a major Japanese sportswear maker but reports to no one. He is assigned odd tasks like translating into English the manual on company rules like policies on vacations and daily hours, though he has minimal foreign language skills. (Japan Today)
