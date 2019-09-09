Typhoon Faxai has caused the cancellation of 163 domestic flights to and from Tokyo area airports on Monday.

They include 49 Japan Airlines flights and 55 operated by All Nippon Airways.

The other affected carriers are Skymark Airlines with 17 flights, Solaseed Air with 11, Jetstar with 13, Star Flyer with 6, Vanilla Air with 2; Japan Transocean Air with 3, AIRDO with 3, Peach Aviation with 2, and Spring Airlines Japan with 2.

Airlines are calling on people to check their websites for the latest flight information.