Nearly 17,000 people have been stranded at Narita airport in Japan as Typhoon Faxai disrupted transport services linking it with the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Rail and bus services to and from the airport were suspended on Monday, forcing people to stay at the airport.

But flights continued to arrive, bringing more travelers to the air hub.

The airport's operator says, as of midnight on Tuesday, some 5,500 people were left in Terminal 1, about 10,800 in Terminal 2 and about 600 in Terminal 3.

Airport officials say they distributed sleeping bags, water and snacks to those stranded, and set up charging stations for mobile devices.

Parts of the prefectures of Chiba, Ibaraki and Kanagawa are still without electricity.

Tokyo Electric Power Company plans to deploy more than 200 power generating cars, mainly to hospitals and shelters.

TEPCO says they will talk with municipalities on Tuesday morning to decide where to place the generators.