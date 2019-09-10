People in and around Tokyo are struggling with the aftermath of a powerful typhoon that brought heavy rain and record-breaking winds to the area. Two people are dead, at least 61 injured, and hundreds of thousands of households remain without power. (NHK)
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
An undeclared North Korean ballistic missile base in the country's southwest hosts medium-range missiles capable of striking half of Japan and anywhere in South Korea, a U.S. think tank says. (Japan Today)
In addition to the 35 employees of Kyoto Animation who were killed in the arson attack on the company’s Fushimi studio on July 18, dozens were injured in the fire. However, the list of those requiring immediate medical treatment included Shinji Aoba, who was taken into custody by police near the scene of the crime while saying “They stole my novel,” and “I spread the gasoline, and lit it with a lighter.” (soranews24.com)
Japan has decided to reject South Korea’s offer to extend a military intelligence-sharing pact scheduled to expire in November in exchange for Tokyo easing retightened trade controls, government sources said Friday. (Japan Times)