Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a broken finger, his stablemaster said Monday, following a shock opening-day loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji.

The 34-year-old was aiming to win a record-extending 43rd top-division championship, but suffered a severe blow when he was forced out of the ring by No. 1 maegashira Hokutofuji on Sunday.

It was the first time that Hakuho lost to a rank-and-file wrestler on the opening day of a grand tournament since he was promoted to the sport’s highest rank in 2007.

“It seems his finger had been bent back during his bout with Shodai (on Day 8) of the last tournament (in Nagoya),” his stablemaster Miyagino told reporters Monday.