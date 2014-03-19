Yokozuna Hakuho withdraws from Autumn Basho with broken finger
Japan Times -- Sep 10
Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a broken finger, his stablemaster said Monday, following a shock opening-day loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji.

The 34-year-old was aiming to win a record-extending 43rd top-division championship, but suffered a severe blow when he was forced out of the ring by No. 1 maegashira Hokutofuji on Sunday.

It was the first time that Hakuho lost to a rank-and-file wrestler on the opening day of a grand tournament since he was promoted to the sport’s highest rank in 2007.

“It seems his finger had been bent back during his bout with Shodai (on Day 8) of the last tournament (in Nagoya),” his stablemaster Miyagino told reporters Monday.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Sep 10
Yokozuna Hakuho withdraws from Autumn Basho with broken finger
Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing 15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament with a broken finger, his stablemaster said Monday, following a shock opening-day loss to rank-and-filer Hokutofuji. (Japan Times)
Sep 08
Rugby: Japan well prepared ahead of World Cup kickoff
Japan will enter the Rugby World Cup believing they have made the necessary preparations to achieve their goal of a berth in the quarterfinals, head coach Jamie Joseph said Saturday. (Kyodo)
Sep 06
South Korea calls for ban of 'rising sun' flag at 2020 Olympics
South Korean Olympic officials have called on Japan to ban its "rising sun" flag at the 2020 Tokyo Games after claiming it represents a "militaristic and imperial past." (Japan Today)
Sep 05
Ski instructor internships : Japan's newest ski season travel trend
It is not ground breaking news to hear that Japan's ski industry is booming, each winter record levels of international tourism are achieved, driven largely by a growing global awareness and explosion in Asian ski culture. (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 03
Hakuho obtains Japanese nationality
Yokozuna grand champion Hakuho has announced that he has obtained Japanese nationality. (NHK)
Sep 03
Japan Olympic Museum shown to media
The Japan Olympic Museum will open in Tokyo on September 14. Members of the media were given a preview on Monday. (NHK)
Sep 03
Tokyo police step up efforts to bolster multilingual assistance
With the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics less than a year away, Tokyo police are stepping up efforts to strengthen their foreign language assistance. (Japan Times)
Aug 30
Japan names squad for Rugby World Cup
Japan's squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup was announced on Thursday. The 31 members include captain Michael Leitch and hooker Shota Horie. (NHK)
Aug 27
Girls wrestle in the Wanpaku sumo ring for the first time ever
It was an historic weekend for sumo in Japan as the first-ever Wanpaku national championships for elementary school-age girls took place at Okudo Sogo Sports Center in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward on Aug. 25. (Japan Times)
Aug 23
Defending champs Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic are No. 1 seeds for U.S. Open
Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the U.S. Open, it was announced on Wednesday. (Japan Times)