日本に居ながら本場のカジノを楽しむ方法
newsonjapan.com -- Sep 10
日本にはラスベガスやマカオにあるような本格的カジノはありませんが、最近では本格的に遊べるオンラインカジノが増えつつあります。

オンラインカジノの利点として、日本に居ながら本場カジノの熱気を体験出来る事です。多くのサイトは実際にディーラーとリアルタイムでゲームが楽しめるライブゲームを配信しているので、実際にラスベガスにいるディーラーとのゲームを体験する事も可能です。

現地でカジノに行く場合も場所選びは重要ですが、オンラインカジノでもサイト選びは大切なポイントです。基本的な事ですが信頼できるライセンスを取得しており、日本からの入金や支払い実績が確認出来るオンラインカジノサイトを選ぶようにしましょう。

オンラインカジノの中でも特に日本で人気が高いのが、「ベラジョンカジノ」です。ベラジョンカジノは業界を代表するオンラインカジノで日本国内でも高い人気があります。初心者でも始めやすいように初回ボーナスが充実しており、日本人プレイヤー限定のイベントやキャンペーンが開催されているので、初心者でも気楽に楽しめるオンラインカジノです。

また「エンパイヤ777」はライブカジノのテーブル数やディーラー在籍数が他よりも多く、ラスベガスやパリ・マカオなど各国のカジノの臨場感を楽しむ事が出来る、カジノ好きにおススメのサイトです。カジノは好きだけどなかなか海外までプレイしに行くことが出来ない方におススメです。

他にもいろいろなオンラインカジノが展開されているので、自己責任のもとカジノを楽しんでみて下さい。

Sep 10
Japan Inc needs to pay attention to workers' mental health
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Nissan chief Saikawa to step down Sept 16; successor to be named
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
Sep 07
SoftBank to abolish two-year binding mobile phone contracts in Japan
SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early. (Japan Times)
Sep 07
Kuroda says cutting rates 'further into negative' an option
Cutting interest rates "further into the negative zone is always an option" for the Bank of Japan, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda told Nikkei, as the central bank grows increasingly concerned about mounting downside risks to the global economy from the U.S.-China trade war. He said rate cuts are one of the four options BOJ has presented before. (Nikkei)
Sep 06
Is convenience store’s Y100 bubble tea the cheapest boba yet?
Bubble tea’s popularity has positively exploded in Japan. The mad rush has inspired many novel and creative ways to serve up the chewy beverage, including "drinkable sun block," Halloween zombie boba, and even a bubble tea theme park. (Japan Today)
Sep 06
Ghosn's trial likely to begin as early as March
The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer. (Japan Today)
Sep 05
Nissan probe says CEO suspected of padding compensation
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)
Sep 05
Tokyo Disney operator's valuation soars as new ride takes off
A new attraction at Tokyo Disney Resort is drawing big crowds that help sustain a major round of investments in the 36-year-old theme park site. (Nikkei)
Sep 04
Japan Inc. sitting on Y506.4 trillion mountain of cash
In banks across Japan sits a pile of money that’s bigger than most countries’ gross domestic product — the cash reserves of the nation’s companies. For some it’s a testament to their strength, but to many it’s a wasted opportunity. (Japan Times)