Japan opens World Cup qualifying with 2-0 away win against Myanmar
Japan Times -- Sep 11
Shoya Nakajima’s and Takumi Minamino’s first-half goals lead Japan to a 2-0 win away over Myanmar as the Samurai Blue opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory.

Japan picked apart the Myanmar defense early and often, slowed nearly as much by Thuwanna YTC Stadium’s soggy pitch as they were by their opponents in the first half. The second half of the Preliminary Round 2 Group H clash, however, was a different story as the hosts found new energy and confidence.

“We failed to add that extra goal that would ensure a win,” head coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “And that’s something we have to address moving forward. World Cup qualifying is a long hard road, but we can only deal with one game at a time, be prepared and ready to compete at our highest level.”

Nakajima, who plays for Portuguese powerhouse Porto, opened the scoring in the 16th minute. The midfielder launched a rocket from outside the left corner of the area that sailed over keeper Kyaw Zin Phyo and just under the bar.

“I’ve been practicing my shooting,” Nakajima said. “When I hit it from there they seem to go in.”

“Myanmar fought really hard, and that we could score just twice reflects our current ability. We need to recognize that and concentrate going forward,” he added.

A few minutes after Nakajima’s shot, Kyaw made a super save on a hard headed shot from Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, but the keeper was unable get to Minamino’s 26th-minute header. A diagonal cross from PSV Eindhoven’s Ritsu Doan inside the left corner of the area found Minamino at the far post, and the Red Bull Salzburg marksman directed it in.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Sep 11
Nissan, Ghosn and Japan's legal double standards
In Japan, is there one standard of justice for Japanese executives and another for non-Japanese executives? The forced resignation on Monday of Nissan Motor Co.’s chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, certainly seems to suggest as much. (Bloomberg)
Sep 11
Kyoto again secures No. 1 spot for best city outside of Tokyo
Among Japan’s 72 major cities outside of Tokyo, Kyoto retained its top spot as the metropolis with the greatest strengths for the second consecutive year, thanks to its allure as a tourism destination, a Tokyo-based think tank said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Sep 11
Japan PM Abe to pick rising star Koizumi, allies in Cabinet reshuffle
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will give Shinjiro Koizumi, a rising political star touted as a future Japanese leader, his first ministerial post in a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Sep 11
Car services co. accused of faking paperwork for vehicles for drift racing
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an executive of an automobile services company for allegedly fabricating paperwork for vehicles used in drift racing, reports NHK (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 11
Japan opens World Cup qualifying with 2-0 away win against Myanmar
Shoya Nakajima’s and Takumi Minamino’s first-half goals lead Japan to a 2-0 win away over Myanmar as the Samurai Blue opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory. (Japan Times)
Sep 10
Japan Inc needs to pay attention to workers' mental health
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Teen bullying victim who died in apparent suicide blames school in journal
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
Nissan chief Saikawa to step down Sept 16; successor to be named
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
Sep 08
Man listed as likely abducted by North Korea found dead in Japan
A man who was considered abducted by North Korea has been confirmed dead in Japan, police said on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
Sep 08
Rugby: Japan well prepared ahead of World Cup kickoff
Japan will enter the Rugby World Cup believing they have made the necessary preparations to achieve their goal of a berth in the quarterfinals, head coach Jamie Joseph said Saturday. (Kyodo)