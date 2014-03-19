Shoya Nakajima’s and Takumi Minamino’s first-half goals lead Japan to a 2-0 win away over Myanmar as the Samurai Blue opened their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a victory.

Japan picked apart the Myanmar defense early and often, slowed nearly as much by Thuwanna YTC Stadium’s soggy pitch as they were by their opponents in the first half. The second half of the Preliminary Round 2 Group H clash, however, was a different story as the hosts found new energy and confidence.

“We failed to add that extra goal that would ensure a win,” head coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “And that’s something we have to address moving forward. World Cup qualifying is a long hard road, but we can only deal with one game at a time, be prepared and ready to compete at our highest level.”

Nakajima, who plays for Portuguese powerhouse Porto, opened the scoring in the 16th minute. The midfielder launched a rocket from outside the left corner of the area that sailed over keeper Kyaw Zin Phyo and just under the bar.

“I’ve been practicing my shooting,” Nakajima said. “When I hit it from there they seem to go in.”

“Myanmar fought really hard, and that we could score just twice reflects our current ability. We need to recognize that and concentrate going forward,” he added.

A few minutes after Nakajima’s shot, Kyaw made a super save on a hard headed shot from Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, but the keeper was unable get to Minamino’s 26th-minute header. A diagonal cross from PSV Eindhoven’s Ritsu Doan inside the left corner of the area found Minamino at the far post, and the Red Bull Salzburg marksman directed it in.