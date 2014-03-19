Japan's GDP shrinks 0.5% in July: JCER
Nikkei -- Sep 11
Japan's real gross domestic product retreated 0.5% in July compared with the previous month as rising imports led to negative external demand, the Japan Center for Economic Research reported Wednesday.

The GDP decline was the first in two months. The increase in imports outweighed gains in exports, dragging down Japan's growth by 0.9 percentage point.

Domestic private-sector demand, however, lifted economic growth 0.3 point.

News source: Nikkei
MORE NEWS
Sep 11
Nissan, Ghosn and Japan's legal double standards
In Japan, is there one standard of justice for Japanese executives and another for non-Japanese executives? The forced resignation on Monday of Nissan Motor Co.’s chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, certainly seems to suggest as much. (Bloomberg)
Sep 11
Sep 10
Japan Inc needs to pay attention to workers' mental health
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
Sep 10
Nissan chief Saikawa to step down Sept 16; successor to be named
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
日本に居ながら本場のカジノを楽しむ方法
日本にはラスベガスやマカオにあるような本格的カジノはありませんが、最近では本格的に遊べるオンラインカジノが増えつつあります。 (newsonjapan.com)
Sep 07
SoftBank to abolish two-year binding mobile phone contracts in Japan
SoftBank Corp. said Friday that from next week it will stop giving its mobile phone users two-year contracts that offer discounts on monthly communication fees but impose substantial penalties for canceling early. (Japan Times)
Sep 07
Kuroda says cutting rates 'further into negative' an option
Cutting interest rates "further into the negative zone is always an option" for the Bank of Japan, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda told Nikkei, as the central bank grows increasingly concerned about mounting downside risks to the global economy from the U.S.-China trade war. He said rate cuts are one of the four options BOJ has presented before. (Nikkei)
Sep 06
Is convenience store’s Y100 bubble tea the cheapest boba yet?
Bubble tea’s popularity has positively exploded in Japan. The mad rush has inspired many novel and creative ways to serve up the chewy beverage, including "drinkable sun block," Halloween zombie boba, and even a bubble tea theme park. (Japan Today)
Sep 06
Ghosn's trial likely to begin as early as March
The trial of Carlos Ghosn, the former head of Nissan Motor Co who has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan, will begin as early as March, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing his defense lawyer. (Japan Today)
Sep 05
Nissan probe says CEO suspected of padding compensation
Nissan Motor CEO Hiroto Saikawa is under suspicions that he improperly added 47 million yen ($443,000) to his compensation by tweaking the terms of a performance-based bonus, according to an internal investigation by the Japanese automaker. (Nikkei)