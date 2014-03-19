Among Japan’s 72 major cities outside of Tokyo, Kyoto retained its top spot as the metropolis with the greatest strengths for the second consecutive year, thanks to its allure as a tourism destination, a Tokyo-based think tank said Tuesday.
The top three cities were unchanged from the previous year, with Fukuoka and Osaka taking second and third place, respectively, according to the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Development.
The think tank analyzed each city’s characteristics and gave a score based on six criteria: economy and business, research and development, cultural interaction, daily life and livability, environment, and accessibility. It also ranked Tokyo’s 23 wards using the same criteria.
The former capital secured the No. 1 spot in the cultural interaction category, which includes the level of friendliness toward foreign travelers, as it scored highly on the preparation of tourist information centers and hospitals offering multilingual support, as well as the number of luxury hotels. The city also scored highest in the research and development category, which factors in the number of top colleges, submissions of research papers and the presence of global specialist firms.
Fukuoka and Osaka ran each other close, as both scored highly on economy and business, as well as accessibility. Osaka topped both categories but ranked at the bottom for environment and second worst for daily life and livability.
In Japan, is there one standard of justice for Japanese executives and another for non-Japanese executives? The forced resignation on Monday of Nissan Motor Co.’s chief executive officer, Hiroto Saikawa, certainly seems to suggest as much. (Bloomberg)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will give Shinjiro Koizumi, a rising political star touted as a future Japanese leader, his first ministerial post in a Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an executive of an automobile services company for allegedly fabricating paperwork for vehicles used in drift racing, reports NHK (Sept. 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
The month between World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and World Mental Health Day on October 10 is a good time to start considering the under-discussed topics of anxiety, depression and suicide in our society, especially as they relate to the workplace. (Nikkei)
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation. (Japan Today)