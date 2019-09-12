340,000 still without power 2 days after typhoon
NHK -- Sep 12
More than 340,000 households in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo are still without power, days after Typhoon Faxai hit the area. Tokyo Electric Power Company says it will take at least until Friday to fully restore electricity in the prefecture.

Workers are busy replacing toppled power poles.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

People are also having trouble getting a phone signal. The mayor of Kimitsu City described the situation.

Hiroko Ishii says the damage is tantamount to an earthquake. She says it's a really critical situation for them.

Continuing hot weather is exacerbating things as people can't use air conditioners and have no running water.

Two have died from heatstroke in Chiba Prefecture.

TEPCO officials detailed the power situation to reporters. Kazuyuki Shiokawa said, "We expect to restore power on Thursday in Chiba City and the surrounding areas. But we will need at least two more days for other areas including Narita City and Kisarazu City."

People have been lining up to get drinking water. A resident said, "I'm so exhausted. I want to take a bath."

More support is needed in many places.

千葉県内の大規模停電から3日目となるが、11日午後9時現在、約39万軒以上で停電が続いている。東京電力は11日までの解消を目指していたが、全面復旧は13日以降になる見通しだという。停電が発生した当初、被害に遭わなかった設備で“迂回（うかい）ルート”を作る計画を立てていたが、電柱や送電線が想定以上に壊れていて、“迂回ルート”が確保できない地域が多くなっているという。さらに、ゲリラ雷雨で作業が中断し、復旧が妨げられているという。東電は、12日朝までに作業員を1万1000人に増員して復旧作業を行う予定で、千葉市を含む一部エリアは12日中、それ以外の地域では13日以降に復旧する見通しだという。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
