Japan remains the second most-represented country behind the United States in a list of the world's top 1,400 universities, but trails other countries in hosting elite institutions with only two listed in the top 200, a global survey showed Wednesday.
This year's Times Higher Education World University Rankings show Japan's increased presence in the listing of universities from 92 countries and regions, with 110 institutions now represented, up from 103 last year.
Despite the "impressive haul," only the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University made it to the top 200 list from Japan, fewer than China, Italy, Denmark and Belgium, among others, the report said.
The University of Tokyo stood as Japan's highest entrant in joint 36th place, six higher than last year, while Kyoto University maintained its 65th place.
A 15-year-old boy who had previously complained about being bullied at school has died in an apparent suicide after falling from a building in Saitama Prefecture, investigative sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
He sits in an office of a major Japanese sportswear maker but reports to no one. He is assigned odd tasks like translating into English the manual on company rules like policies on vacations and daily hours, though he has minimal foreign language skills. (Japan Today)
The number of children waiting to enter authorized day care facilities fell to a record low of 16,772 as of April 1, down 3,123 from the previous year, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Friday. (Japan Times)
It’s not an exaggeration to say many Japanese have a complex about speaking English. Most Japanese study English for three years in junior high school as a requirement, and those who graduate from university will have studied the language for 10 years. Yet many Japanese say they’re not good at speaking English. (Japan Times)
To boost the number of male employees taking paternity leave and promote female participation in the workforce, Japan's labor ministry decided to increase government subsidies for companies whose employees do so, sources close to the matter said Thursday. (Kyodo)
With a rising number of sexual violence cases on and off campus in recent times, some university students have begun signature-collection campaigns to petition their schools to deliver safer learning environments. (Japan Times)