New Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a rising political star in Japan, said Wednesday he will encourage increased innovation in the country in the fight against human-driven climate change.

"Countermeasures against global warming can't work without innovation," the 38-year-old said at a press conference after assuming his first ministerial post in a Cabinet reshuffle. "By dealing with environmental problems, I believe innovations will occur one after another, which will create business opportunities."

To create such a positive cycle, Koizumi called for attracting increased investment to Japan. "I'll fulfill my duty as if I'm not only the environment minister but also the minister in charge of social reforms," he said.

Koizumi, the second son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, has been touted as a potential future prime minister and has recently drawn the spotlight for his surprise marriage to TV personality Christel Takigawa.

On Japan's nuclear power plants, many of which remain offline due to strict safety guidelines introduced after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011, the new minister said, "I would like to study how we will scrap them, not how to retain them."